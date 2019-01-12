Amit Chavda to lead Gujarat Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

State Congress office-bearers on Friday agreed to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda.

Advertising

The decision was unanimously taken by the office-bearers at a meeting held to review the feedback received from across the state regarding probable candidates for elections.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani, former state presidents Arjun Modhwadia, Naresh Raval and Siddharth Patel, MLA Mohansinh Rathwa, former MP Somabhai Patel, AICC secretary Jitendra Baghel.

A few days ago, Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Raval and Somabhai Patel had expressed their dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party under Chavda’s leadership. The leaders had also held a meeting at Modhwadia’s residence and complained to party president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor had also complained to Rahul, AICC secretary incharge of the state Rajiv Satav and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel that Chavda was ignoring youths.

Advertising

“All the leaders unanimously declared that there will be no change in the party organisation at the top level till 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not over,” a senior leader said.