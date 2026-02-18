Amid Opp objections, Gujarat Assembly passes Bill for govt takeover of ‘illegally-occupied land’

It has also been proposed that if the Collector comes to a decision that transfer of a land is invalid then he can pass an order imposing a penalty of three times the amount of the prevailing Jantri of the land on the person or the institution in whose favour such land is not validly transferred.
Amid objections from Opposition members, Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment Bill that proposes to make provisions for disposal of the land which is ‘unauthorisedly occupied or wrongfully in possession of any person’ through invalid transfer by vesting it in the state government.
The Bill was passed by a majority vote in the House.
The Bill proposes to amend The Saurashtra Gharkhed, Tenancy Settlement and Agricultural Lands Ordinance, 1949, that is in force in Saurashtra region of the state.
The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states, “It is considered necessary to amend section 75 of the Saurashtra Gharkhed, Tenancy Settlement and Agricultural Lands Ordinance, 1949 so as to make provision for disposal of the land which is unauthorisedly occupied or wrongfully in possession of any person, by vesting such land in the State Government, free from all encumbrances lawfully subsisting thereon on the date of such vesting.”
An amendment in the Bill also proposes that if the collector, suo-motu or on the application of any interested person, has a reason to believe that a person is holding wrongful possession of a land through invalid transfer, such land can be disposed of in a manner specified in the Bill. Such land, it is proposed, has to be restored to the position that it was in before such invalid transfer. Such land can also be vested in the state government.
It has also been proposed that if the Collector comes to a decision that transfer of a land is invalid then he can pass an order imposing a penalty of three times the amount of the prevailing Jantri of the land on the person or the institution in whose favour such land is not validly transferred.
Presenting the Bill, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida said that the existing law has a provision that if a person is holding a land through invalid transfer then the Collector can order summary eviction of the land.
“However, in the case of illegal transfer, it does not have the provisions for the clear process of restoration of the land and vesting it in the state government,” Mahida said.
He added that the amendment Bill has been brought to bring “clarity of law, simplification of the process” and “to protect the interest of farmers”.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More