Amid Opp objections, Gujarat Assembly passes Bill for govt takeover of ‘illegally-occupied land’

It has also been proposed that if the Collector comes to a decision that transfer of a land is invalid then he can pass an order imposing a penalty of three times the amount of the prevailing Jantri of the land on the person or the institution in whose favour such land is not validly transferred.

Amid objections from Opposition members, Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment Bill that proposes to make provisions for disposal of the land which is ‘unauthorisedly occupied or wrongfully in possession of any person’ through invalid transfer by vesting it in the state government.

The Bill was passed by a majority vote in the House.

The Bill proposes to amend The Saurashtra Gharkhed, Tenancy Settlement and Agricultural Lands Ordinance, 1949, that is in force in Saurashtra region of the state.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states, “It is considered necessary to amend section 75 of the Saurashtra Gharkhed, Tenancy Settlement and Agricultural Lands Ordinance, 1949 so as to make provision for disposal of the land which is unauthorisedly occupied or wrongfully in possession of any person, by vesting such land in the State Government, free from all encumbrances lawfully subsisting thereon on the date of such vesting.”