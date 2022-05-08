Amid inner turmoil, Gujarat Congress to welcome Rahul Gandhi on May 10

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a tribal convention at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College ground in Gujarat’s Dahod on May 10, party leaders said.

According to senior leaders of the state Congress unit, Gandhi will be in Dahod as part of his day-long visit to Gujarat and will address the convention around 10 am as part of an ‘Adivasi Satyagrah’ rally ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. The address will be followed by a meeting with all Congress MLAs around 2 pm, they added.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to snatch away the constitutional special rights given to the tribal brothers and sisters in India. Congress leaders have always been fighting on the ground to ensure that the voice of the Adivasi people is heard. In that regard, our leader Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Dahod on Tuesday where he will address a convention and converse with community leaders in the tribal belt,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

Gandhi’s visit comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the Tribal Meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop to be set up for electric locomotive engines in Dahod.

With the Assembly elections set to take place soon, the Congress has been battling factionalism and facing constant defection of senior leaders to the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Four days ago, Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal – who is a prominent tribal leader – resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP.