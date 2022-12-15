scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Amid hints of joining BJP, five AAP Gujarat MLAs meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

According to Bhupat Bhayani, the meeting was extensive and went in for at least two hours. All the MLAs stayed in Delhi for the night and only left for Gujarat only Thursday morning.

The five MLAs are going to take their oaths on December 19. (Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Five MLAs of the AAP Gujarat unit met party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital Wednesday to discuss the expected organisational changes and their probable roles as first-time legislators. The meeting came against the backdrop of speculations that the MLAs would join the BJP.

The five MLAs—Bhupat Bhayani (Visavadar), Umesh Makwana (Botad), Hemant Khava (Jamjodhpur), Sudhir Vaghani (Gariadhar), and Chaitar Vasava (Dediapada) are going to take their oaths on December 19, when the first Assembly session after the election will be held.

Also Read |With 12.9%, AAP enters Gujarat Assembly and becomes a national party

Soon after the high-stakes Gujarat elections, Bhayani had briefly hinted he would join the BJP. Speaking to the media, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA said, “I will consult the people first”. He later said he “will see in future what to do”. Bhayani, who won from the seat dominated by Patidars, used to be in the BJP before moving to the AAP.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Bhayani told The Indian Express, “The five of us were called to meet in order to discuss the roadmap to take the party ahead and the changes in the organisation, which will be decided in a national meeting of the party on December 18.” “We will not be able to attend that party meeting as we have our oaths the next day, so we were called for a brief on Wednesday,” said the new MLA.

Explained |Key takeaways for BJP and Congress in Gujarat, Himachal

According to Bhayani, the meeting was extensive and went in for at least two hours. All the MLAs stayed in Delhi for the night and only left for Gujarat only Thursday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Kejriwal took to his official Twitter account and said he met the MLAs late Wednesday evening. “Met with the newly elected AAP MLAs from Gujarat. I extend my best wishes to them for a successful tenure as they will tirelessly serve the people of Gujarat,” he tweeted along with a photo with the five Gujarat MLAs.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:36:46 pm
Next Story

Women’s bodies slam Maharashtra government panel on interfaith, inter-caste marriages

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close