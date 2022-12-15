Amid hints of joining BJP, five AAP Gujarat MLAs meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Five MLAs of the AAP Gujarat unit met party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital Wednesday to discuss the expected organisational changes and their probable roles as first-time legislators. The meeting came against the backdrop of speculations that the MLAs would join the BJP.

The five MLAs—Bhupat Bhayani (Visavadar), Umesh Makwana (Botad), Hemant Khava (Jamjodhpur), Sudhir Vaghani (Gariadhar), and Chaitar Vasava (Dediapada) are going to take their oaths on December 19, when the first Assembly session after the election will be held.

Soon after the high-stakes Gujarat elections, Bhayani had briefly hinted he would join the BJP. Speaking to the media, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA said, “I will consult the people first”. He later said he “will see in future what to do”. Bhayani, who won from the seat dominated by Patidars, used to be in the BJP before moving to the AAP.

Met with the newly elected AAP MLAs from Gujarat. I extend my best wishes to them for a successful tenure as they will tirelessly serve the people of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/olbbB6vI2W — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2022

After Wednesday’s meeting, Bhayani told The Indian Express, “The five of us were called to meet in order to discuss the roadmap to take the party ahead and the changes in the organisation, which will be decided in a national meeting of the party on December 18.” “We will not be able to attend that party meeting as we have our oaths the next day, so we were called for a brief on Wednesday,” said the new MLA.

According to Bhayani, the meeting was extensive and went in for at least two hours. All the MLAs stayed in Delhi for the night and only left for Gujarat only Thursday morning.

Kejriwal took to his official Twitter account and said he met the MLAs late Wednesday evening. “Met with the newly elected AAP MLAs from Gujarat. I extend my best wishes to them for a successful tenure as they will tirelessly serve the people of Gujarat,” he tweeted along with a photo with the five Gujarat MLAs.