Amid Covid surge, educational institutes in Ahmedabad offer help

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad, several education institutes have come forward offering help in different kinds.

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) recently started RT-PCR tests and has conducted around 400 tests in its Indian Council of Medical Research- approved lab, one of the private schools has offered its two campuses for isolation facility for Covid-19 positive patients.

Anand Niketan School has set up an isolation facility at its Hathijan and Shilaj campus. With a capacity of 200 beds at each of the campus, the isolation facility is for family members of Covid positive patients.

“So far, we have received three-four enquiries, though no one is taking up the facility yet. With the increase in cases and when hotels have started declining relatives and family members of Covid-19 positive patients, we thought of starting such a facility for those who have small living places. Though one or more of the family members have to be Covid-19 positive, the ones seeking stay should test negative,” Anand Niketan founder trustee Kamal Mangal said.

Surender P Sachdeva, Principal of Delhi Public School, said that If required, the school campus in Bopal can be turned into an isolation facility centre. “This is a good humanitarian use of huge available unused space since schools are closed,” the principal said.

On the Bio safety lab functioning from GTU’s campus in Chandkheda, Vice Chancellor Navin Sheth said, “When people are awaiting to have, RT-PCR for days, this lab provide results in six hours within submission of samples. The testing is being done at the rates fixed by the state government.”

Also, a 900-bed dedicated Covid care hospital with oxygen-equipped beds is being developed by the state government in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Gujarat University’s Convention and Exhibition Centre within the next two weeks.