Amendment Bill regularising illegal constructions passed; Congress opposes

Pointing out that only 57,000 applications for regularising illegal real-estate constructions were received during the last four months, the Gujarat government Monday tabled the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that sought additional four months for inviting more applications from owners of residential, commercial and industrial property owners.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the Bill, the Congress MLAs opposed and the Bill had to be passed by a majority. “The Act has been brought into force on October 17, 2022, by promulgating an ordinance. Hence, the said period of four months has expired on February 16, 2023. In view of that, the designated authority is unable to receive new applications for regularisation of any unauthorised development,” said state health minister Rushikesh Patel, while tabling the amendment Bill in the state legislature.

“After promulgation of the said Ordinance, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was brought into force for the purpose of state legislative Assembly elections. Hence, very few applications to regularise unauthorised developments were received during the period. Therefore, the state government found it was insufficient time to carry out the object of the said Act and considered it necessary to extend the said period of four months for making an application to regularise,” he added. The MCC for the state Assembly elections spanning 38 days was the shortest Gujarat had seen in the past 20 years.

The Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Bill, 2022, was the first legislation to be cleared by the Assembly in December 2022 after Bhupendra Patel was re-elected in the Assembly elections. All parties, including the Congress, had supported the BJP in passing the Bill, three months back.

This time, however, the Opposition Congress raised concerns about “rampant illegal constructions happening in the state” and said the provisions in the Bill will allow the government to bypass the legislature when it wants to extend the cut-off date in the future. The present Bill covers all illegal real-estate constructions in the municipal corporations, urban local bodies and municipalities until October 1, 2022.

Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said the government was giving free hand and “licence” to real-estate builders engaging in construction of illegal structures by bringing in the Bill in 2002, 2011 and 2022. He said the party was ready to support the Bill, if the government declared a date beyond which no illegal constructions will be regularised in future. “The government has brought the Bill stating that it is a small amendment. If the timeline of this Bill needs to be extended (in the future), then they need not approach this House. The government can do it by itself whenever it wishes. We are fully ready to support your Bill, if you assure that you will not extend the cut-off date in the future,” Parmar said.

In his speech, Parmar said the government was giving a free-hand to builders engaging in constructing and selling properties without Building Use (BU) permission. In Ahmedabad, the government received 12,671 applications for regularising illegal construction in the past four months, of which only 105 applications have been cleared for regularisation, the MLA said, adding that in Vadodara there were 6,500 applications that were pending. Pointing to the hike in Jantri rates declared by the state government in February 2023, Parmar said, “It was not the common man who agitated. Only builders protested and after just one meeting, where tea and biscuits were served, the government postponed the implementation of Jantri (to April 15).”

Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadiya alleged that it was not the common people who benefitted from such legislations. “It is the builder and the officials who give permissions who are the ultimate beneficiaries,” he said. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sought an increase in FSI in the walled-city areas of Ahmedabad to curb illegal constructions.

BJP MLAs defended the amendments saying it was the poor and middle-class who would benefit. “More than 70 per cent of the applications have come from residents; the remaining from commercial property owners. It is wrong to say that builders will benefit as they have already sold and exited,” said BJP MLA Jitu Vaghani, while extending his support to the Bill in the House.