Gujarat: Thumbs down from visitors, traders to Shopping Festival

(Written by Shuchi Shah & Rutvi Vadera)

Organised on the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the Amdavad Shopping festival witnessed a footfall of six lakh visitors in the eight days since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17.

However, the festival, under the banner of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, failed to impress the visitors.

“I was looking forward to the one-of-a-kind event in the city but it paled in comparison to the hype it created. We came in expecting to shop from a variety of branded products but found only the commonly sold stock,” said Dhruvi, a 19-year-old college student.

The festival was organised as a platform for retailers to sell their products at stalls and offering discounts, gift vouchers through the Amdavad Shopping Festival 2019 app. There were also ‘Lucky Draw Coupons’ offered for every Rs 500 purchase made at any local store.

However, visitors, who found it difficult to navigate through the arrangement of the stalls said the “organisers failed to communicate the concept to the public”.

Even the traders who had put up stalls at the festival expressed discontent. “Visitors were put off by the sight of empty stalls right at the entrance. Some of us wanted more stalls but were denied despite the availability,” said Krupa Shah, owner of an apparel stall.

The sellers also said that the high rents for the stalls made it difficult to earn profits thus leaving them unable to offer discounts.

Meanwhile, Jayendra Tanna, president of the Gujarat Traders Federation and the organising committee of the the festival on Friday said, “The Shopping Festival has accrued business amounting to Rs 95 crores over first eight days, with textile sector being the highest contributor (35 per cent) followed by jewels and jewellery (28 per cent) and electronics (15 per cent),” he said.

While the venue at the Sabarmati Riverfront was clean, the visitors found many basic amenities like drinking water and clean restrooms lacking.

“There were common restrooms for the both men and women. It led to many awkward encounters. The restrooms werent clean either,” said a visitor.

The festival ends on January 28.

The writers are interns with The Indian Express.