AMC’s leader of opposition resigns from his post

Party members claimed that the move will hit the party's prospects in the upcoming urban local body election and send wrong message among voters and party workers.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s leader of opposition Dinesh Sharma resigned from his post on Monday.

“I have submitted my resignation to state president Amit Chavda today (Monday) evening. It is up to him to take a decision,” said Sharma. Sharma has served as the leader of opposition of BJP-ruled AMC for nearly five years succeeding late Badruddin Shaikh who succumbed to Covid in April this year.

On the reasons for his resignation, Sharma said, “I have resigned in party’s interest. There are differences among party members, it is normal. I will accept whatever the party will decide.”

However, it is said to be the rift between Sharma and two city MLAs — Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar and Bapunagar MLA Himmatsinh Patel — as the reason for this sudden move at a time when his term is nearing an end and the corporation elections can be announced anytime. Party insiders revealed that the two city MLAs were also the reason behind a strong demand to remove Sharma two and a half years back. The party, however, took a decision in Sharma’s favour at that time.

Party members claimed that the move will hit the party’s prospects in the upcoming urban local body election and send wrong message among voters and party workers. It is only to satisfy one’s ego, stated one of the Congress MLAs.

When contacted, AMC secretary Arun R Pandya said, “Dinesh Sharma has resigned but neither he nor the party had communicated this to my office. If the party chief accepts his resignation, he has to surrender his official vehicle and accommodation.” As per AMC rules, it is the party that decides to appoint or remove the leader of opposition and communicate the same to AMC, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.