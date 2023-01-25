AMC-run VS Hospital presents annual budget of Rs 189 crore

The Board of Management of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run Sheth Vadilal Sarabhai (VS) General Hospital and Sheth Chinai Maternity Hospital presented the annual budget of Rs 189 crore for the year 2023-24 with additions to the budget by Medical Superintendent Wednesday.

Last year’s budget of Rs 179 crore for 2022-2023 has been increased in the current year to Rs 189 crore.

On experimental basis, for health facilities for poor patients, the budget has made a provision of Rs 4 crore for salaries of 24 teachers in 12 faculties (Rs 1.10 lakh each) and stipend (Rs 30,000) for first year medical students, laboratories for poor patients following the registration of the hospital under Diplomate of National Board (DNB).

Another 50 lakh has been provisioned for digitisation of medi-colegal cases and all establishment records.

Another Rs 1.1 crore has been allocated for retrofitting of existing buildings and renovation and repair work.

Meanwhile, the board of management has accused the AMC of irregularities in the budgets.

“We have repeatedly stressed since years, that there is an urgent need to ensure that AMC auditors be required to take final responsibility for auditing of VSH funds that are currently being outsourced to private agencies.

The hospital administration is requested to provide us complete details of outdoor and indoor patients treated at Chinai Maternity and Sarabhai Hospitals during 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 December’, the statement issued by Board members Rupa Chinai among three others stated.

Rs 15 cr for Sheth Maneklal Jethabhai Library

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has approved a budget of Rs. 15.83 crore for the Sheth Maneklal Jethabhai Library for the year 2023-24.

According to their press note, a total budget of Rs. 15.83 crore was approved for the current year 2023-24 for the Sheth Maneklal Jethabhai Library, including Rs. 80 lakh for new plans. The library is availed by around 2,000 readers everyday.

A three-day literature festival, an event on poet “Shunya” Palanpuri’s centenary birth anniversary, programs on history and heritage of Ahmedabad, life and work journey of several Gujarati writers and literature in “Gujarati diaspora” , literary programs for students with disability will also be organised, for which Rs. 21 lakh were approved by the Corporation.

Around Rs 5 lakh have been approved to attract the national and international tourists, newcomers in the city, students etc, familiarizing them with the working and the services of the library.