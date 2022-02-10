Gujarat: AMC terminates duties of five workers for ‘misbehaviour’

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) terminated duties of five sanitation workers (safai kamdar) at the solid waste management department Wednesday for “misbehaviour”, “indiscipline” and “obstructing” civic body’s work.

The decision was taken after the a departmental inquiry proved these allegations against five workers— Hitendrakumar Purshottam Makwana, Girishbhai Chhanabhai Solanki, Mukeshbhai Somabhai Makwana, Jagdishbhai Bhimjibhai Valodara and Mahendrabhai Baldevbhai Dodiya, stated a release issued by the AMC Wednesday.

These workers were employed as helpers in Sarkhej ward, Jodhour ward and Maktampura ward under the solid waste management department.

These workers are allegedly accused of “using improper language over phone” with AMC ward and zonal officials against transfer of safai kamdar and “misbehaved with AMC officials demanding transfer of safai kamdar” among others, stated the release.