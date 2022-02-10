scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

Gujarat: AMC terminates duties of five workers for ‘misbehaviour’

The decision was taken after the a departmental inquiry proved these allegations against five workers— Hitendrakumar Purshottam Makwana, Girishbhai Chhanabhai Solanki, Mukeshbhai Somabhai Makwana, Jagdishbhai Bhimjibhai Valodara and Mahendrabhai Baldevbhai Dodiya, stated a release issued by the AMC Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: February 10, 2022 12:41:58 am
Gujarat government, Gujarat No fire NoC, Gujarat fire, Gujarat fire safety norms, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad nerws, Gujarat news, Indian express newsAhmedabad Municipal Corporation

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) terminated duties of five sanitation workers (safai kamdar) at the solid waste management department Wednesday for “misbehaviour”, “indiscipline” and “obstructing” civic body’s work.

The decision was taken after the a departmental inquiry proved these allegations against five workers— Hitendrakumar Purshottam Makwana, Girishbhai Chhanabhai Solanki, Mukeshbhai Somabhai Makwana, Jagdishbhai Bhimjibhai Valodara and Mahendrabhai Baldevbhai Dodiya, stated a release issued by the AMC Wednesday.

These workers were employed as helpers in Sarkhej ward, Jodhour ward and Maktampura ward under the solid waste management department.

More from Ahmedabad

These workers are allegedly accused of “using improper language over phone” with AMC ward and zonal officials against transfer of safai kamdar and “misbehaved with AMC officials demanding transfer of safai kamdar” among others, stated the release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement