AMC: Sweet shop sealed after 3 employees get Covid

The AMC team has also traced the close contacts of these employees. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed a popular sweet shop at Mansi crossroads in Bodakdev area Thursday after three of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Gwalia Sweet shop at Mansi crossroads was sealed after three out of nine employees tested positive during a drive held by the AMC health team at commercial establishments in the city on Thursday.

The three were admitted to AMC’s Samras Covid care centre, while the remaining six employees were home quarantined. “The sweet shop has been sealed for a minimum 14 days,” said assistant municipal commissioner health for Bodakdev and Thaltej ward, Hardik Kumar Thakor.

The AMC team has also traced the close contacts of these employees. “We have also put up a notice stating that all those who have visited the shop in the past 10 days should contact the medical officers whose numbers are given in the notice if they develop any symptoms and get themselves tested at the nearest Urban Health Centre (UHC),” Thakor added.

Owing to Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami festivals, the health department suspects there was a high turnout at the sweet shop in past 10 days, and anticipates a possibility of some customers being infected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd