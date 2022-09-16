scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

AMC suspends development permission of building after 7 killed in elevator collapse

7 killed in elevator collapse, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSeven labourers were killed and one critically injured after the centring of a terrace of an under-construction building collapsed on the labourers working at the site. The other six of them were working on a wooden plank, when the centring of the terrace collapsed, they fell into the basement.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Wednesday suspended the development permission of the Addor Aspire-2 building in Gulbai Tekra, where seven labourers were killed when an elevator of the under-construction building collapsed, citing the violation of labour safety provisions.

“There are provisions with regard to labour safety stated in the Comprehensive General Development Control Regulations (CGDCR) 2017 issued by the Gujarat Government. The incident which happened on Wednesday morning violated the labour safety rules,” said an Estate department official from the West zone of AMC.

“We have sent notices to the structural engineers and the builders to call them for investigation. There are more than one builder involved, the investigation is going on. As per the statement by Pankaj, the injured under treatment in Sola Civil Hospital, he and Rajmal (dead), were working on the sixth floor. They heard a thud, and due to the crashing sound they also fell, on the open/outer side of the building,” said VJ Jadeja, the Investigating Officer.

Jayesh Khadia, chief fire officer, told mediapersons on Wednesday, that no information was received about the incident. “We learnt about the incident from media reports and the phone calls received from media persons. Hence, I have reached the spot to check what has happened. There has been no official communication or information shared by the developers or any other agency,” Khadia said.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 12:04:45 am
