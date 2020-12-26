AMC starts online registration facility for Covid vaccination

A taskforce of nearly 10 lakh workers are conducting a door-to-door survey across Ahmedabad to prepare a list of first receivers of Covid-19 vaccination.. (Representational)

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched an online registration facility for Covid-19 vaccination for those who missed the ongoing door-to-door survey covering the entire city that commenced from December 10.

The online registration facility is for residents to be covered in the first phases including -frontline workers, those above 50 years of age and those below 50 years but with co-morbid conditions- and have not registered yet with the health workers yet.

“The online registration facility added yesterday on the official website is for those who have been missed out in the door to door survey due to any reason,” said AMC’s medical officer of health Dr Bhavin Solanki.

If the resident has not been covered by any surveyor then he or she can register online through a Google form after sharing details like the zone, address, name, ID proof (voter ID, driving licence, PAN card), photo ID proof number, age along with mobile number.

So far, more than five lakh residents have been registered in the ongoing door to door survey.

“The first round is expected to be completed in the next three to four days. This will be followed by the second drive in the first week of January,” Dr Solanki added.

