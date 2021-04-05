Ahmedabad: AMC standing committee presents Rs 8,051-cr budget

The standing committee also approved an increase of Rs 13 lakh for councillor’s budget, increasing the amount to Rs 30 lakh from the Rs 17 lakh proposed by the civic commissioner.

THE AHMEDABAD Municipal Corporation standing committee Monday has proposed a revised budget of Rs 8,051 crore for the financial year 2021-22, adding Rs 576 crore to the Rs 7,475-crore draft budget submitted by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar on March 24. The revised budget includes Rs 258 crore development works and Rs 318 crore revenue expenditure.

The standing committee also approved an increase of Rs 13 lakh for councillor’s budget, increasing the amount to Rs 30 lakh from the Rs 17 lakh proposed by the civic commissioner.

While presenting the budget, standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot stated there was no hike in vehicle, property, water and conservancy taxes. Also, a tax rebate of 100 per cent has been offered for all residential properties with an area of 40 square metre.

In the health sector, AMC-run Shardaben Hospital will get a separate ward for cancer and kidney diseases. In view of the existing demand, five new ambulances and as many body vans will be provided, for which a provision of Rs 5 crore has been proposed.

A 30-bed hospital on the Zydus Hospital Road in Thaltej, with a provision of Rs 15 crore, has been proposed along with Rs 10 crore for upgradation of city’s referral hospitals.

Towards a green and healthy city, a provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for planting more than 10 lakh trees on the city’s major roads, besides an arogya van on the theme of Ayush Manav garden.

Further, taking a cue from the pandemic conditions, open health corners will also be prepared at various municipal public gardens.

For upgrading 106 zilla panchayat schools, recently taken over by AMC, a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made. Following the 2006

delimitation, Daskroi and Ahmedabad city taluka panchayats in Ahmedabad district were merged with the AMC.

Chandkheda and Motera village panchayats in Gandhinagar district were also merged into the AMC limits that year. Thus, after a delay of over 15 years, in August 2020, 106 government primary schools were brought under the AMC.

Among the new initiatives is GIS mapping of all private hoardings by unique identification numbers.