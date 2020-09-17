AMC seals 32 tea stalls for violation of Covid guidelines

AMC’s 122 teams of solid waste management department and police department are working in coordination to ensure residents follow Covid-19 guidelines. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed 32 tea stalls for violating Covid-19 guidelines, while 1,124 units voluntarily shut down during an inspection drive conducted by the solid waste management department on Wednesday.

Taking action against tea stalls and vendors over violations of social distancing and face masks across 48 wards of seven zones of the AMC, 32 tea stalls were sealed while 1,124 closed down on their own.

Declining any order being issued by the AMC of closing down all tea vendors across the city, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Rajeev Kumar Gupta said, “There is no directive for (all) tea stalls to remain closed from Thursday. Only those violating social distancing and face masks are being closed down.”

Officials revealed that during random checks for violations of Covid-19 norms across the city, it came to the notice of AMC’s solid waste management department teams that people were openly flouting norms of social distancing at tea stalls.

Among the sealed tea stalls on Wednesday, eight each were from east and north zones, seven from west, six from south west and three from south zones. Among the 1,124 stalls that voluntarily closed down, the highest of 227 were from west zone followed by central zone with 211 units.

During random checking of offices, malls, shops, markets and other public places, action against those flouting these is being taken in the form of sealing the premises and imposing a heavy penalty against violations of social distancing and face masks.

