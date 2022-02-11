AMC seals 15 primary and secondary private school buildings over fire NoC

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sealed 15 private school buildings across the city for failing to produce fire safety certificates under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013.

“In respect to the clause for buildings and units under AMC limits to have Fire Safety Certificate (Fire NoC) and get it renewed from time to time, owners, trustees, management and occupants of 15 school buildings under AMC limits were repeatedly issued notices. These schools were personally informed and issued notices. But they failed to have the fire NOC or their fire certificates were not renewed within the stipulated time frame. So, as per rules, a total of 15 schools were sealed for not following fire safety rules,” an official statement issued by AMC’s Fire and Emergency Services department stated.

The list of schools includes primary and secondary schools — four in Prahladnagar, seven in Panchkuva and two in Shahpur and Jamalpur each.

The Fire and Emergency Services department has been carrying out drives to seal commercial buildings that failed to abide by the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013.