AMC seals 13 restaurants, hotels for fire rule violations

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday sealed 13 restaurants and hotels in the city for violating fire safety rules along with serving last closure notice to several schools.

The action comes after notices were served to 42 private hospitals and nursing homes for violation of building control regulations issued on September 6.

The 13 restaurants — most of them in Prahladnagar and Chandkheda areas — sealed for lack of fire safety certificate include Stuff Food in Prahladnagar, William Jones Pizza in Naroda, Hotel Tandoor Palace and Restaurant in Hansol, Annakoot, Real Paprika Prahladnagar and One Bite in Prahladnagar, Subway on the SG highway, Hotel Kalash Inn Navrangpura, Gwalbhog Chandkheda, Tomato’s Chandkheda, Mirch Masala Visat Koba highway and Tempest Restaurant Chandkheda.

Buildings in the AMC limits are required to get fire safety certificate or fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2013 and the Amendment Act 2021. The certificates issued are also required to get renewed from time to time.

“Hotels and restaurants used as public gathering places without fire safety certificate or fire NOC or failure to get these renewed, were sealed by AMC Wednesday,” an official release stated.

The AMC started taking action against hospitals and nursing homes following the Supreme Court’s stay last month on a state notification granting time until next year for buildings in violation of building control regulations.

Medical associations had accused the AMC for being partisan and questioned why the civic body was turning a blind eye towards other commercial buildings for similar violations.