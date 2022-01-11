AMC school board to distribute smartphones to aid online learning

The revised annual budget of municipal school board has proposed to distribute smartphones to as many as 5,000 students of Ahmedabad municipal schools without any device to aid online learning.

AMC school board chairman Dr Sujoy Mehta presented the Rs 893 crore budget for the year 2022-23 to the civic body’s standing committee Monday after making an additional Rs 6 crore outlay to the draft AMC school board budget proposed by Administrative Officer LD Desai.

“During a primary survey it was revealed that out of more than 58,000 students enrolled in Classes 6-8, nearly 5,000 do not have any device to access online classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the schools were shut. So, these students identified in the survey will be provided with smartphones for the academic session 2022-23,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

The scheme, announced by Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, has been listed with an estimated allocation of Rs 9 crore under ‘augmentation of schools’ head.

AO Desai added the ownership of these devices will remain with the school board. “Students will be allowed to take the smartphones with them but have to surrender these once they complete Class 8,” Desai added.

Further, the chairman’s budget includes a photo of ‘Bharat Mata’ in each school to inculcate patriotism and nationalism among young children for which Rs 10 lakh has been proposed. Adding to this, Desai said these photos will be placed at the main entrance of schools so that it can be viewed by every child coming to school and thus learn more about it.

Also, a mobile application for the school board and a multimedia studio to address virtually or teach students, digitisation of all records and documents along with a sound system for each school, the theme song of school board and award for best smart schools have also been proposed.

AMC school board runs 443 municipal schools across six mediums and has 1.59 lakh students and 3,999 teachers.