AMC school board ties up with NGO: Two English-medium schools to be run under PPP model

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is set to hand over two of its English medium schools to a Pune-based NGO under a public private partnership for a period of 10 years starting from the academic session 2019-20.

Confirming the development, AMC school board administrative officer (AO) LD Desai said, “We have received the proposal from Akanksha Foundation and soon an agreement will be signed. This will be a first for both the school board and the NGO. The NGO has already been working in Maharashtra but this would be their first project in Gujarat and the school board’s first public private partnership. We have verified their credentials and hope similar kind of results would be achieved in AMC schools too.”

This is being viewed as a second attempt by the civic body to increase student enrolment in its schools. The schools have been struggling to contain the declining student enrolment with most of the students moving to private schools.

For this, the AMC had started its first English-medium school in Shahpur area in 2013-14. This number, as per the AMC school board draft budget, is set to rise to 30 in the academic session 2019-20.

While the AMC school board will provide the infrastructure for the two english medium schools, all other expenses on curriculum, teacher learning material, school events like field trips, arts and sports material, all will be borne by the NGO which will also have the sole discretion to hire teachers and supporting staff.

“The AMC school board will not spend anything on the schools apart from just providing them the infrastructure. The NGO will bear the cost of running the schools right from hiring, training and salaries of teachers, principal and other supporting staff like counsellors, social workers if they need. They will continue to provide free of cost education to students,” Desai said.

“We have submitted a proposal to run two municipal schools and are awaiting the memorandum of understanding to be signed,” said Shivakami Kotla, the chief financial officer of Akanksha Foundation.

A civic school constructed in Dudheshwar, which was announced in the draft budget proposal of the school board, has been selected as one of the two schools by the NGO, sources said.

The 10-year agreement will include students from junior KG till Class VIII till which the municipal primary schools are being run. In other cities, the NGO runs government schools till Class X.

The NGO will have the autonomy to use innovative curriculum aligned with state and national standards. For admissions, in case the number of applicants exceeds the total number of vacant seats, a lottery as per Right to Education (RTE) Act norms will be conducted.

The Akanksha Foundation is currently running 21 schools with the urban local bodies of two cities-Pune and Mumbai under the public private partnership model.

Until a few years ago, the AMC school board allowed NGOs to work with the schools on certain projects. However, over the years, this access has been restricted. The education report in 2014, had recommended strict action against such ‘social service organisations’.