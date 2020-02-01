AMC-run schools give free haircuts to students

School students get haircuts as part of an AMC drive in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo) School students get haircuts as part of an AMC drive in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express photo)

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday kicked off a drive of offering free haircuts to 1.22 lakh students enrolled in its 387 primary schools across the city as part of a “swachhata campaign”. On the first day, nearly 160 students from two schools in Naranpura area got free haircut.

As reported by this paper on July 15, 2018, the plan failed to take off that year as a state minister whose presence was sought to flag off the campaign was unavailable. In subsequent year, this was followed by a lapse of the agreement with a Pune-based private beauty school that has a branch in Ahmedabad.

The AMC School Board has signed a fresh agreement with a city-based hair academy this time for a year.

On Friday morning, it was flagged off in the presence of AMC School Board officials and former mayor Gautam Shah.

“There was no particular reason to start the project from Naranpura area. Schools from across the city will be covered in the coming days. We aim to cover nearly 20,000 students during this academic session (till April 2020),” the AMC School Board Administrative Officer (AO) L D Desai said.

The aim of the campaign is to dissuade the growing incidents of discrimination in society. Incidents of violence against some lower castes reported from Ahmedabad’s neighbouring districts as well as from across Gujarat have brought forth the discrimination meted out to certain castes even for activities like a hair cut.

Out of total 159, 66 boys and 93 girls got haircut on Friday from Naranpura Municipal School number 1 and 2. The rest of the students will be given haircut on Saturday.

“I requested them not to make my hair very short, else my mother would scold me,” said Bharati Kunwar, a student of Class VIII at Naranpura Municipal School number 1. Her classmate Khushi Meena looked excited as this was the first time she got a haircut. “I asked them if they would give me a blow dry to which they agreed,” she said.

While the boys flaunted their new hair cuts, they were excited about the ‘professional’ treatment given to them.

“I told them I want a two-side hair cut which I have seen in posters,” said Kamlesh Parmar, a Class VIII student. He goes to a barber shop nearby his house in the slum area of Sanjaynagar and spends Rs 50 every time.

The municipal school has students from the surrounding slum areas of Sanjaynagar, Chamundanagar, Gopalnagar, Thakor Vas and Khodiyarnagar.

A prior written permission was sought from the parents. The process of seeking permission was underway at the school for a week before its launch on Friday.

“While a couple of mothers refused permission, most of the parents were very happy with this move,” said Induben Malwania, principal of Naranpura municipal school number 1.

The students and staff members of the hair academy that has collaborated with the AMC too had a unique experience. “Students were very excited,” said Chirag Nai, the head of the academy.

The agreement binds the academy with three conditions – hair cut to be given keeping in mind religious customs and beliefs followed by the students, written permission should be sought from students and their parents and men will cut boys’ hair and women, girls.’

