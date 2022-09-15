scorecardresearch
AMC-run medical college to be named after PM Modi

The proposal to rename the college was sent by the executive committee of AMC-MET on September 14 and a resolution was passed to this effect. This is the second public facility in the city named after Modi—Motera’s Sardar Patel stadium was the first.

Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Narendra Modi Medical College, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe college, inaugurated in 2009 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi with 150 MBBS seats, now stands at 200 seats for the undergraduate degree.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in its standing committee meeting Thursday, approved the renaming of the civic body-run medical college as ‘Narendra Modi Medical College’. The college is affiliated to Sheth LG General Hospital run by the civic body.

The college, inaugurated in 2009 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi with 150 MBBS seats, now stands at 200 seats for the undergraduate degree.

