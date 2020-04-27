AMC-run hospital reaches maximum capacity

Of total 1,854 active cases in Ahmedabad city as of Monday morning, 43 are critical and on ventilator while 1,811 are stable. (Representational) Of total 1,854 active cases in Ahmedabad city as of Monday morning, 43 are critical and on ventilator while 1,811 are stable. (Representational)

With nearly 800 COVID-19 cases admitted at SVP Hospital, run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), it has reached its maximum capacity, AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra told mediapersons on Monday.

During the press briefing, he said that SVP has reached its full capacity with 642 active cases and 150 suspected cases. From now onwards, new cases from Ahmedabad will be admitted at the New Civil Hospital, which presently has 547 active cases of coronavirus, he added.

SVP’s capacity of 1000-bed facility was recently doubled from 500 beds on April 21. Initially, facility of only 50 beds for coronavirus cases was created, which was increased to 200 and then 500. However, in addition to reaching its maximum capacity, SVP hospital’s functioning was affected with its medical staff being infected with coronavirus. Eight doctors were quarantined after a resident doctor had tested positive last week, confirmed a senior AMC official.

After over a dozen resident doctors and staff nurses of LG hospital — also run by the AMC — tested positive for coronavirus, its Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency services were shut on April 21.

Claiming an increase in the discharge rate, AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra said a total of 211 patients in Ahmedabad city have been discharged so far. Of total 1,854 active cases in Ahmedabad city as of Monday morning, 43 are critical and on ventilator while 1,811 are stable.

Cong MLA discharged

Jamalpur-Khadia Congress MLA Imran Khedawala was discharged from SVP Hospital on Monday, after receiving treatment for 14 days. Before being discharged, he gave his consent for being a plasma donor.

Khedawala was admitted at SVP hospital after he tested positive on April 14. The incident was followed by a lot of panic among state government officials, as he had attended meetings with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior ministers the same day he had tested positive.

In his video address, Khedawala appreciated the facilities at SVP and advised people to not fear hospitals and avoid delaying getting admitted. The delay may lead to serious health consequences, he said.

