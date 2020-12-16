AMC reduces Covid-19 bed charges in pvt hospitals further

AMC has acquired 50 per cent of the beds in private medical hospitals and has designated 42 hospitals across the city for treatment of Covid-19 patients. (Representational)

Five days after it announced a reduction in coronavirus treatment charges at private hospitals on private quota, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday further slashed rate caps on beds at Covid-19 designated private hospitals by nearly 45-50 per cent.

The revised rates, which will be effective from 8 am Wednesday, sees a significant reduction of costs of both vacant and occupied beds for patients referred to private hospitals by the civic body as compared to the last revision where the rate cap for only occupied beds was reduced.

AMC has acquired 50 per cent of the beds in private medical hospitals and has designated 42 hospitals across the city for treatment of Covid-19 patients. It also reimburses these hospitals for both occupied and vacant beds under this quota.

Following the latest revision, the rate cap for an empty bed has come down from Rs 720 to 650 for a ward bed while the rate for an occupied bed has been reduced from Rs 8,100 to Rs 4,050 under the same category.

For a high dependency unit (HDU) vacant bed, the rate has been reduced from Rs 1,080 to 950 while the charge of an occupied bed has come down to Rs 6,050 from Rs 11,300, the AMC order states. In Intensive Care Units (ICUs) without ventilators, the rate cap for an empty bed has reduced from Rs 1,440 to Rs 1,300, while an occupied bed’s cost stands at Rs 8100 from 16200, it states. For ICUs with ventilator, the rate of an empty bed has been reduced from Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,600 and for an occupied bed it has come down to Rs 10,100 from Rs 19,600, the order adds.

In the order, Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar has said there will be no difference in the quality of treatment to either category of patients. The rates, he clarified, do not include the costs of Tocilizumab and dialysis.

The issue of revision of rates was under the civic body’s consideration and was taken following multiple rounds of discussion with Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) and Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA). The rates were first declared on May 16 and were followed by a revision on June 1. On December 11, the civic body had reduced the rate by 10-20 per cent.

