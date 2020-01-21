AMC razes illegal shops, boards at Teen Darwaza market area

A signboard affixed to a 92-year-old sweet shop, now shut, was removed during the anti-encroachment drive at Teen Darwaza market area in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) A signboard affixed to a 92-year-old sweet shop, now shut, was removed during the anti-encroachment drive at Teen Darwaza market area in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Tension brewed at the Teen Darwaza market area when Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials under heavy police protection initiated an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. Besides 10-12 shops, a scaffolding of two mosques and a signboard affixed to a sweet shop were also removed.

Seventy-year-old Vinod Modi ‘Haluuawala’, owner of now shut ‘Royal Sweet Shop’ in the Teen Darwaza market, claimed that his three-storey shop was damaged during the drive.

“My grandparents founded the sweet shop in 1928 and we ran it till 2015 and then shut it. There have been anti-encroachment drives but proper shops have never been touched. This is for the first time that the police used a JCB machine to remove a signboard affixed to the shop, stating that it is illegal. In the process of removing the board, they demolished the front portion of the building. It is a heritage building and has sentimental value to me,” said Modi.

Denying the claims, deputy estate officer of the central zone of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ramesh Tadvi, said that only illegal encroachments were removed, regardless of the purpose of construction.

“Many shops have encroached the area beyond the limit. So we had to demolish them,” he said.

According to shopkeepers at the Teen Darwaza market, the encroachment drive began at around 10.30 am on Monday as multiple police teams and 10 JCB vehicles reached the spot. The drive continued till 12.30 pm in which boards installed at the shops, temporary scaffolding also known as ‘barsaati’ was removed by JCB machines. Police personnel also removed roadside vendors from the spot as part of the drive.

Scaffolding outside two mosques – Masjid-e-Quresh and Alef Masjid – were removed during the drive which resulted in tension in the area.

“We were not informed by the police regarding the drive and all of a sudden they started removing the scaffolding and signboard from the mosques. We requested them to spare the mosques as these are religious institutions but they did not listen to us,” said Mohammad Asad (52), caretaker of Alef Masjid.

According to Tadvi, 93 shops and establishments across a stretch of nearly 112 metres were served notice to remove the illegal encroachments on Friday. “Some took note of it and removed it themselves. For those who did not, we had to demolish. Some 10-12 shops which also encroached upon reserved plot were removed as well,” said Tadvi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Dharmendra Sharma said, “The anti-encroachment drive was initiated by the AMC and police only assisted them. The allegations that damages were caused to the mosques and heritage shops are not true.”

