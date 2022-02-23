AMC razes ‘illegal construction’ of accused booked under GUJCTOC Act

Officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolished a two-storey complex, alleged to be an illegal construction by an accused booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act, at Vejalpur in Ahmedabad Tuesday.

According to police, AMC officials demolished the house of Bak Saiyyed alias Baku Khan Pathan, under tight police security. The building was allegedly constructed at an AMC-owned plot at survey number 218, Nauman Park, Gyaspur Maktampura Ward, Fatehwadi in Vejalpur.

Baku Khan and his gang had been allegedly using the complex as a den for anti-social activities, police said. Baku had also made a gym for his gang members on the first floor of the building. Currently, the accused is under judicial custody after he was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in 2021.

This is the first time such an action was taken against a GUJCTOC accused in Gujarat. “To ensure law and order and keep a curb on anti-social activities, a police team helped the AMC officials in the bandobast during the demolition process,” said Premsukh Delu, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad city.