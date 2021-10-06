AMC puts more curbs on unvaccinated SMC: 100 pc of those eligible given 1st dose of Covid vaccine

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday declared that it has covered 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corpor-ation decided to further curtail access to private espaces and facilities for citizens who have not taken the first vaccine dose.

The Surat civic body has administered 34,36,213 first doses till date while 16,61,844 citizens are fully vaccinated in Surat city. As per SMC data, Rajkot Munici-pal Corporation has covered 96.20 per cent of its vaccine-eligible population with the first dose, administering 10.35 lakh first doses against the target of 11.42 lakh.

Vadodara Municipal corporation has administered 13.51 lakh first doses against the target of 15.09 lakh, thus covering around 90 per cent of its vaccine-eligible population. Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation has covered approximately 89 percent of its 4.43 lakh vaccine-eligible population with the first dose.

SMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner health department Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We have crossed the targeted people in vaccinations for the first dose. We will now work on increasing the numbers for the second dose of vaccination. We worked on strategy, to reach the target we first worked on by carrying out camps in the residential societies, then we expanded our reach to the factories of diamond and textile industries and opened centres in the factories. We then opened centres in the textile trading markets in the city and finally we started the drive of ‘Knock the Door’ campaign, wherein, our surveillance staffers visited each and every house in the city area and checked whether residents over 18 years had taken the first dose or or second dose..”

Meanwhile, AMC in a press release announced that citizens visiting private premises such as shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, commercial complexes, party plots, hotels, restaurants, religious sites, tourist sites, large societies will not be allowed to enter such premises if they have not taken the first dose. Such premises will also remain off-limits if an individual has not taken the second dose despite being eligible for the same.

The AMC, on September 21, introduced a similar rule, denying unvaccinated citizens access to public amenities and facilities. The AMC has managed to cover 97 per cent of its near 48 lakh vaccine-eligible population with the first dose and has fully vaccinated nearly 50 per cent of the city’s population, although in absolute numbers of doses administered, AMC leads the chart with over 67 lakh doses administered till date.