AMC proposes poor-centric budget for 09-10

Civic body plans to submit a budget of Rs 3,312.04 crore,with emphasis on completing projects

Having bitten off more than it could chew last year,the municipal commissioner’s budget of Rs 3,312.04 crore for 2009-10 does not attempt to sell dreams anymore to people. Municipal Commissioner I P Gautam chose to call it a poor-centric budget,with emphasis on completing projects that are due.

Gautam plans to raise an additional Rs 40 crore by hiking tax on residential property from 10 per cent to 12 per cent and on commercial property from 22 per cent to 26 per cent. He also expects to raise Rs 150 crore from City Bonds.

Moreover,Rs 85 crore (Rs 51 crore this year) from water tax and Rs 95 crore (Rs 59 crore this year) from conservancy tax will be raised by increasing the rates of property tax from 30 to 35 per cent.

The grant in lieu of octroi levy that the state government gave to the city in the current year is Rs 885 crore. In 2009-2010,the AMC expects it to grow by 15 per cent to Rs 1,017.75 crore.

There is no heavy dose of taxation as compared to last year. The revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 2,053 crore,while the revenue income is likely to be Rs 1,175.53 crore in 2009-10.

To carry out development works in the next fiscal,AMC will heavily depend on Central government grants like the Rs 577.89-crore grant under JNNURM and Rs 22-crore grant from Vajpayee Shaheri Avas Yojana and MPLAD grants,besides the grants under the 11th Finance Commission.

Apart from this,issue of tax-free bonds of Rs 150 crore will become imperative this year.

Gautam said the exercise of ward wise budgeting will continue and Rs 265.63 crore will be used to meet priority expenditure in the six zones,the highest being Rs 76.94 crore in new west zone followed by Rs 43.10 crore in west zone and Rs 40.48 crore in north zone. Works worth Rs 332 crore,which were approved in the previous years,are already in progress,he said.

Whats in store

* Overbridge at Sola

* Underpass at Kubernagar and Parimal Crossing

* Flyover at Jamalpur

* 800 Anganwadis

* Renovation of 16 urban health centres

* Fire stations in Makarba,Sola,Vastral and Chankheda

* Parking facility at Municipal Market,Navrangpura and Vastrapur lake

* Networking of all traffic signals

* Introduction of water audit and installation of flow meters

* Slum development,public toilets,water and drainage in slums,EWS housing

* Safe cycle tracks for school children,digital mapping of underground utilities

Income breakup for 2009-10

Grant in lieu of octroi 50%

General tax 18%

Water,conservancy tax 9%

Professional tax 3%

Non tax revenue 7%

Grants,subsidies 8%

Other income 5%

Expenditure detail

Establishment cost 20%

Sixth Pay Comm. 6%

Adm and gen expenses 1%

Repair & maintenance 6%

Power and fuel 5%

Service & programme 3%

Grant and contribution 12%

Loan charges 4%

Transfer to capital exp 43%

