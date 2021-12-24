AMC panel nod for joint venture of construction, infra firms to start work

The standing committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday approved work on the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project, to be undertaken at a cost of approximately Rs 235.17 crore by construction company NCC in a joint venture with Ahmedabad-based P Das Infrastructure Ltd. Following the standing committee’s approval, the municipal commissioner’s nod is awaited, subsequent to which work by NCC-P.Das joint venture will be undertaken.

The cost break-up suggests maximum expenditure of Rs 51.43 crore will be incurred in establishing the Chandrabhaga drain network, which involves construction of two weirs, retaining wall and three bridges. Road development in the 322-acre area of land will cost Rs 48.70 crore and area filling will cost Rs 48.55 crore.

While the Chandrabhaga river currently sees sewage water and storm water mixing, NCC-P.Das JV will have to clean up the river and ensure that the sewage is diverted to existing sewerage treatment plant (STP), by construction of a check dam on the upstream side of the project and laying sewerage line up to existing Jalvihar STP.

The winning bid by the NCC joint venture with P.Das Infrastructure has been awarded at a cost 2.42 per cent less than the market rate but is nearly 7.87 per cent higher than the cost estimated by AMC at the time of issuing of tender. AMC had estimated the cost at nearly Rs 218 crore.

An AMC official told the Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that a total of five bids were received on the second tender issued by AMC, of which four had qualified the technical scrutiny.

“The five bidders were Apex Tarmac Limited, Kalthia Engineering and Construction Limited, NCC JV with P.Das, NG Projects Limited, and PSP Projects Limited. PSP Projects Limited was disqualified as they were not fulfilling the criterion of prior experience in storm water drainage as individual work,” said the AMC official.

The base of the plan prepared by Ahmedabad-based consultants HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, for the project is a 1949-aerial shot of the Ashram when it was spread across 18-19 hectares. At present, the ashram is on five acres of land, managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT).

With the project being a depository work, that will see AMC in charge of implementation of the development work on ground while funds are provided by the Centre via the Gujarat government, AMC is currently undertaking “departmental work” by initiating the earth-filling before the contract winner takes over. The work done by the AMC will be calculated by way of a topographical survey and it will be excluded from the contractor’s scope of work.