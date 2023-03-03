scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
AMC mistakenly seals cooperative bank




A cooperative bank was mistakenly sealed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Mithakhali area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning for a few hours after which it was opened.

According to Vikas Sharma, the senior manager at the Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank’s regional office, the bank was sealed at around 7:30 on Friday.

“At that time there was no one in the office except the security person. So when everyone came at around 10:00 am, they got to know that the bank had been sealed.”

Sharma said that the AMC officials were to seal another office, but mistakenly sealed the bank.

“Later, we received in writing from the AMC that we could open the branch,” added Sharma.

I K Patel, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner West Zone at AMC said, “The bank was mistakenly sealed. The shop on the first floor in the same building as the bank, was supposed to be sealed…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 23:59 IST
