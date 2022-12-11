AMC MET Medical College is now Narendra Modi Medical College

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust (AMC MET) Medical College in Ahmedabad has been renamed as Narendra Modi Medical College, after the national Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) approved change in the name on December 6.

The AMC MET Medical College is attached to AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar. The proposal to rechristen the name was first mooted in the AMC Standing Committee ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday this year.

On September 15, 2022, the Standing Committee passed the proposal to rename the medical college that was constituted in 2009 with 150 undergraduate seats.

“It was students’ and residents’ opinion to change the name to Narendra Modi Medical College. There is no other reason behind renaming it,” AMC Standing Committee chairman Hitesh Barot told The Indian Express.

According to AMC MET dean Dr Dipti Shah, “Even the thought of renaming it to Narendra Modi was great as it is a kind of tribute to his will and wish. It was PM’s vision since he became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2002 for a medical college in his constituency Maninagar. All credit goes to him.”

PM Modi represented Maninagar assembly constituency in Ahmedabad for more than 11 years as an MLA.