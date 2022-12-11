scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

AMC MET Medical College is now Narendra Modi Medical College

The proposal to rechristen the name was first mooted in the AMC Standing Committee ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function after the inauguration of AIIMS, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust (AMC MET) Medical College in Ahmedabad has been renamed as Narendra Modi Medical College, after the national Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) approved change in the name on December 6.

The AMC MET Medical College is attached to AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar. The proposal to rechristen the name was first mooted in the AMC Standing Committee ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday this year.

On September 15, 2022, the Standing Committee passed the proposal to rename the medical college that was constituted in 2009 with 150 undergraduate seats.

“It was students’ and residents’ opinion to change the name to Narendra Modi Medical College. There is no other reason behind renaming it,” AMC Standing Committee chairman Hitesh Barot told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

According to AMC MET dean Dr Dipti Shah, “Even the thought of renaming it to Narendra Modi was great as it is a kind of tribute to his will and wish. It was PM’s vision since he became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2002 for a medical college in his constituency Maninagar. All credit goes to him.”

More from Ahmedabad

PM Modi represented Maninagar assembly constituency in Ahmedabad for more than 11 years as an MLA.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:44:27 pm
Next Story

Vicky Kaushal says he’s married when Shehnaaz Gill asks if he wants to ‘phasao’ her: ‘Once you are a husband’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close