AMC makes it mandatory Firms with more than 30 staff ‘must’ have Covid co-ordinator

According to an estimate by the AMC tax departments, there are nearly 5 lakh private and government establishments in the city. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has made it mandatory from Friday for all establishments with more than 30 employees to designate a Covid co-ordinator who will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid norms, including social distancing. For establishments with less than 30 employees, the owner or manager shall be responsible.

“Raid by AMC is not the only solution to check its spread. We want the community and organisation to be equally responsible,” said additional chief secretary, forests and environment department, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is the officer on special duty for Ahmedabad.

According to an estimate by the AMC tax departments, there are nearly 5 lakh private and government establishments in the city. On Thursday, AMC directed all these establishments to immediately send details of their designated Covid co-ordinator to the respective zonal office.

These co-ordinators should ensure their respective establishment’s strict compliance with the national guidelines of Unlock 3 by ensuring entry inside the premises only with mask, after temperature scan and hand sanitisation, as well as by preventing entry of anyone with Covid symptoms.

In case any of the employees are suspected to be infected, the co-ordinators have to get them tested for Covid at the nearest urban health centre (UHC) and inform the respective AMC zonal office if the test report comes positive.

Also, the co-ordinator has to do contact tracing of any employee who tested positive in 14 days in the prescribed format within 48 hours along with submitting a fortnightly compliance report. Gupta added that in case of any violation, the Covid co-ordinator would be held responsible.

Claiming to be the first civic body in the country to make it mandatory for every establishment to designate a Covid co-ordinator, the AMC stated that it is “a right step towards organisational and community participation” in Covid control.

