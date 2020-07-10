AMC makes exception for non-resident Covid patient

When requested, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took her case into consideration and arranged for her treatment. (Representational) When requested, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took her case into consideration and arranged for her treatment. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) made special exception for a Covid-19 patient from Rajasthan by admitting her in a hospital in Ahmedabad under a scheme where beds in private requisitioned hospitals are reserved only for city residents.

Daniben Rajput (25), a resident of Roopnagar Arnali village in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, met with a road accident on June 29 that left her paralysed below neck. While she was referred to Ahmedabad from Ajmer on July 1 for a spine surgery, she also tested positive for Covid-19.

As the family could not afford the treatment costs, taking her back seemed the only option for them which would have reduced her recovery chances.

When requested, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took her case into consideration and arranged for her treatment at Anand Surgical Hospital in Naroda, an AMC requisitioned Covid-19 hospital.

“The hospital told us about the case and their economic condition and requested us to look into it. After verifying the case details, we decided to consider her case by extending the scheme though she is not from Ahmedabad. This scheme is only for patients living under AMC limits,” said Dr Manish Kumar, Officer on Special Duty, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“Now we have to only pay for her spine surgery. This is a big relief. We had decided to return to Ajmer against doctors’ advice as we could not afford the hospital costs. As post her surgery she is still in ICU with ventilator, we were given an estimate of Rs 15,000 per day. With a family annual income of Rs 60,000, it was impossible to afford,” said Rajendra Singh Rajput, Daliben’s brother.

Her husband works as a waiter in a small hotel in Ajmer.

She was operated at Anand hospital on July 2 but since it is a Covid-19 facility, she was shifted to a non-Covid hospital post her spine surgery.

However, following her Covid-19 report the next day, she was referred back to Anand hospital.

“Since her brother was also operated at this hospital last year, the family brought her here for the surgery. We had explained to them that we can only operate her and she has to be shifted to another non-Covid-19 hospital. To this the family agreed. But between all this she tested positive,” said Dr Rishi Sanghvi, director at Anand Surgical Hospital.

The hospital said the patient will continue to be there untill her Covid-19 test report comes negative.

