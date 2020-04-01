AMC makes details of COVID-19 positive persons public

The names of 29 patients were released on Wednesday. (File) The names of 29 patients were released on Wednesday. (File)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Wednesday revealed the names of 29 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Ahmedabad along with their contact details, age, address and the zone in which their location falls.

The order to make names and details of Covid-19 positive persons public was issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra “in larger public interest and with a view to stop the spread of COVID-19”.

The order issued Wednesday states “the name of the persons already found positive may be declared in larger public interest so that other people who could have potentially come in contact with them can voluntarily inform the authorities and isolate themselves and therefore avoid becoming suspected carriers of the virus”.

It has also been “directed that no member of the public shall indulge in commission or omission of any act of social discrimination directly or indirectly against the names so declared or their family members.” Violation of the order shall be punishable under section 188 IPC and the provisions of the Epidemic Disease activity 1897, it is further stated. The order also mentions that the decision has also been taken to strike a balance between the privacy of an individual and the larger public interest of the society.

As of Wednesday evening, 31 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad of the total suspected 87 cases found across the state. Of the eight new cases reported in a day in the city, intensive surveillance by AMC, undertaken since Monday, brought to light four suspects, who eventually tested positive on Wednesday. For the surveillance, AMC has deployed 150 teams, with four health workers along with police personnel with the team. The AMC officials had to face resistance when hospitalisation was suggested for some of these suspects, said AMC municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

Lockdown too has not been up to satisfaction, added Nehra.

