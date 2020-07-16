AMC launches helpline for mental health issues

Each team will consist of a lady doctor especially appointed to take care of women. (Representational) Each team will consist of a lady doctor especially appointed to take care of women. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday launched ‘Corona Santvana-1100’, a dedicated helpline for city residents to help them deal with mental health issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “The pandemic has resulted in many mental health problems like fear, phobia of the disease, depression arising out of illness and death of family members and due to economic difficulties arising from job or business”, a release issued by AMC stated.

Experts too echoed similar concerns. “Whenever there is an epidemic or a pandemic, stress levels tend to increase. Since this is a new disease, there is a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty leading to higher stress and anxiety levels among people… Covid-19 has a lot of stigma attached to it. Thus, the Covid-19 positive persons and their family members are seen reporting higher stress and anxiety levels,” said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Medical Superintendent of Government Mental Hospital, Shahibaug.

He further said, “Before lockdown…we would prescribe medicines for one or two weeks. After the easing of curbs, we are now giving medicines for up to 2 months. Despite that, the footfall remains the same indicating that cases are rising.”

Two teams comprising three experienced psychiatrists will be available from 9 am to 9 pm every day to discuss various mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, fear, phobia and other psychological illnesses arising due to the pandemic.

Each team will consist of a lady doctor especially appointed to take care of women. These teams are duly supported for further expert consultation with a team of senior doctors of the AMC-run SVP and LG hospitals who would be available for more serious cases. Residents can dial 1100 to seek help from Wednesday onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd