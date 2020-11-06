Ahmedabad civic body issues notice to SVPI airport over Rs 22-crore tax dues

Passengers coming out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport (Express file photo)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has sent a notice to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) to pay property tax dues of Rs 22.56 crore, accumulated over last ten years.The notice said that if the dues are not paid within seven days, the AMC will have to attach properties of the airport.

The SVPI airport is due to be taken over by Adani Enterprises by November 10.

A letter written by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (north zone) KB Thakkar asks the airport authority “to pay the outstanding building service charges (property tax) worth Rs 22.56 crore before handing over the management of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) to Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AALAL) under the PPP (public-private partnership) mode on November 10,2020”.

A copy of the letter which is with this paper, also said, “If the outstanding dues are not paid within seven days from the receipt of the letter or letter of undertaking by M/s Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AALAL) to clear outstanding service charges (property tax) worth Rs 22.56 crore is not received within seven days from the receipt of the letter, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will be compelled to initiate necessary action up to attachment of premises of airport offices for recovery of outstanding service charges under the provisions of Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act”.

The letter dated October 3, which was followed up by reminders, asked the SVPI to pay or provide a “letter of undertaking from M/s Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AALAL) that they will clear the outstanding service charges (property tax) dues worth Rs 22.56 crore”.

The recent reminder was issued by the AMC on Thursday, following which, a meeting is scheduled to be held between representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and AMC on Friday.

“The officials of AAI have today agreed in-principle to pay the outstanding tax amount and sought time of ten days. They have also made a representation for reconsideration of parking area which we are looking into. A detailed meeting to discuss and work out the modalities will be held between senior officials from both sides tomorrow,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Despite repeated attempts, SVPI director A K Verma could not be reached for comments.

It is learnt that this tax amount is pending since last ten years. In an earlier notice issued by the AMC, tax calculation for the year 2018-19 has been stated as Rs 2.47 crore with an outstanding amount of Rs 21.41 crore.

