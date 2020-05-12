AMC issues clarification for cashless payments

But cashless payments is not mandatory, it is only mandatory for home delivery services. But cashless payments is not mandatory, it is only mandatory for home delivery services.

A day after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued orders for cashless transactions in the city, it issued a clarification on Tuesday afternoon that it is not mandatory for retail shops and vendors but only for home delivery services.

The clarification stated that from May 15 vegetable and fruit vendors, milk, grocery and other retail shops can transact in cash maintaining social distancing. But with the possibility of coronavirus spreading through currency notes, it is advisable to use cashless payment modes. About 150 teams of AMC have been prepared for over 17,000 such retail shops that will install payment apps on mobile phones and provide required technical assistance that can stop spread of infection through currency notes. But cashless payments is not mandatory, it is only mandatory for home delivery services.

The Indian Express reported on May 11 that digital payment transactions are being “encouraged” for retail shops and vendors but have been made mandatory for nearly 40,000 home delivery services made everyday in Ahmedabad city by over a dozen agencies like BigBasket, BigBazaar, Reliance, Flourish, D-Mart, Swiggy, Zomato. Cash on delivery has been banned as coronavirus can spread through currency notes.

On Tuesday, AMC started screening of home delivery staff.

Also, a protocol has been issued for home deliveries, where no delivery boy will be enlisted from containment areas and it is mandated for all delivery staff to download the Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles. Health cards by the AMC will be issued for a period of seven days and these will need to be renewed from time to time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd