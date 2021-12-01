AMC incentive: Lucky taker of Covid-19 vaccine to get iPhone

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced that it would give an iPhone to a person who takes Covid vaccine second dose between December 1 and 7 through a lucky draw. All those who take the second dose during the time period will be included for the draw to win the iPhone worth Rs 60,000, the AMC said.

Apart from checking for vaccine certificates at public areas, the civic body will now also check for vaccine certificates and vaccination status at urban health centres, community health centres and municipal hospitals.

Citizens will not be permitted to enter the health centres or municipal corporation run hospitals if they are found to have not taken the dose despite being eligible for the same. The clause, however, exempts patients seeking treatment from the said centres or hospitals, the AMC said. The AMC has so far administered 47.72 lakh first doses and 31.02 lakh second doses.

The state reported 40 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday even as testing dropped marginally — from nearly 69,800 tests on November 26 (when 27 cases were reported) to 62,400-odd tests on Tuesday. Apart from 10 cases reported in the AMC jurisdiction, the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation reported seven cases and Vadodara reported eight cases. Jamnagar had earlier reported so many cases in mid-June.