AMC health officials indicate Covid-19 surge ‘due to Diwali’

Indicating another surge in Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad city, where 186 cases were reported on Wednesday, health officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that the upward trend may continue for weeks now, due to Diwali.

Till Wednesday morning, 70 designated hospitals were available in the city for Covid-19 patients, while four private hospitals were added to the list by evening, with approximately 1,745 beds reserved by the AMC for patients referred by the urban local body and around 2,100 beds for privately admitted patients.

According to an AMC health official, “We are seeing a rising trend across Ahmedabad city and this is not the winter surge but because of Diwali where social distancing norms are not being adhered to… I believe, cases will continue to surge even after Diwali.”

Meanwhile, 27 stretches in the city where timings for business operations were restricted till 10 pm, got permission to operate till midnight, effective Wednesday. These include popular hubs of Sindhu Bhavan Road, Pragladnagar Road, SG Highway, Law Garden and IIM-A Road.

Ahmedabad district reported over 200 cases, the highest recorded since September 28.

Across Gujarat, six patients succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 1,125 persons tested positive. Mehsana saw a surge with 70 testing positive against the 50-odd patients who have been testing positive each day in the past week. Among districts with municipal corporation areas, Vadodara, too, reported a slight increase, recording 130 new cases and a fatality.

