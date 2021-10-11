AMC gifts edible oil, mobile phones to those getting vaccinated

In order to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in Ahmedabad city under its “Vaccination Mahaabhiyan” campaign, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) distributed 18,749 pouches of 1-litre edible oil to vaccine beneficiaries in urban health centres and slum areas Sunday.

As part of the campaign to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, AMC also distributed mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 each to 25 vaccinated citizens through a lucky draw process.

A total of 38,975 persons–15,573-first dose and 23,402-second dose–were vaccinated at government and private facilities in Ahmedabad Sunday.

The scheme of edible oil for vaccination was launched by AMC Saturday where 10,000 packets of edible oil of 1 litre each were distributed with the help of Yuva Unstoppable, an NGO, under corporate social responsibility activity.

More than 50 teams stationed at the bus rapid transit system and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service bus stop vaccinated a total of 872–393 first dose and 479-second dose–persons on Sunday. Vaccination at these public transport stations was initiated on September 17.

On Sunday, 18 new cases of Covid infection were reported from Gujarat. Of these, Ahmedabad and Surat reported six new cases each, followed by Valsad with four and two in Vadodara. Also, under its ‘Covid Vaccination Ghar Seva’ campaign launched on October 7, a total of 783 persons in the last four days have been vaccinated. This service covers residents above 50 years of age and divyang above 18 years.