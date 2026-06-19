AMC food department: 409 samples taken from 1,027 food units in 15 days, 27 samples declared unfit & harmful
Officials said on Thursday that a total of 409 samples of various food items were taken as part of an intensive inspection drive across food business units in the ward areas of multiple zones of the city under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
FROM A total of 409 food samples taken from 1,027 food units during inspections carried out between June 1 and June 15 by the Food Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 27 samples were declared “unfit and harmful to health.”
Officials said on Thursday that a total of 409 samples of various food items were taken as part of an intensive inspection drive across food business units in the ward areas of multiple zones of the city under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
These included 16 samples of cold drinks (juice, lassi, ice cream, sherbet, shikanji, ice gola), 28 samples of sugarcane juice, mango milkshake and watermelon juice, 88 samples of cheese, milk and milk products, 18 samples of sweets, 11 samples of bakery products, 45 samples of salt, 18 samples of gram flour, flour and grains, 12 samples of edible oil, 54 samples of spices and 119 samples of other food items.
“Of the test results received, 27 samples were declared unfit and harmful for health. Action will be taken to file a case against the food business operators concerned before the Adjudicating Officer under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. A total of 307 notices were issued during the checking,” Dr Tejas Shah, In-charge Additional Medical Officer of Health (MOH) AMC said.
The main samples declared substandard include mango shake, mango milkshake, manchurian, processed cheese, paneer, black pepper powder, sweet chutney, panipuri water, spices and various food items.
In addition, around 2,089 kg and 665 litres of unhealthy food items were destroyed and a penalty of Rs 5,13,500 was levied. In addition, a total of 198 TPC (total polar compounds) tests that measure the degradation of edible fats and cooking oils were conducted.
Also, three units were sealed by the Food Department in the interest of public health due to unhygienic conditions, non-compliance with food safety rules and lack of necessary permits. These units are in Makhtampura, Navrangpura and Kathwada-Nikol area.
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The AMC’s Food Department will continue inspections of food business units in the city in the coming days regarding hygiene, licence and registration, officials said.
A QR code-based registration and feedback system was recently implemented by the department to promote cleanliness, hygiene and food safety among street food vendors.
Till date, at least 10,076 street food vendors have registered in multiple zones of the city. The AMC also announced that it would felicitate the street food vendors who get the best rating every month, so that other vendors are also encouraged to maintain the standards of cleanliness, quality and food safety.
This month, five vendors received the best rating on the basis of citizens’ feedback.
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Dr Tejas Shah appealed to street food vendors who have not yet registered with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to complete the registration process at the earliest and keep the QR code received after registration clearly displayed at their place of business, so that a clean, safe and reliable street food system can be further strengthened in the city.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More