AMC food department: 409 samples taken from 1,027 food units in 15 days, 27 samples declared unfit & harmful

The AMC's Food Department will continue inspections of food business units in the city in the coming days regarding hygiene, licence and registration, officials said.

FROM A total of 409 food samples taken from 1,027 food units during inspections carried out between June 1 and June 15 by the Food Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 27 samples were declared “unfit and harmful to health.”

Officials said on Thursday that a total of 409 samples of various food items were taken as part of an intensive inspection drive across food business units in the ward areas of multiple zones of the city under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

These included 16 samples of cold drinks (juice, lassi, ice cream, sherbet, shikanji, ice gola), 28 samples of sugarcane juice, mango milkshake and watermelon juice, 88 samples of cheese, milk and milk products, 18 samples of sweets, 11 samples of bakery products, 45 samples of salt, 18 samples of gram flour, flour and grains, 12 samples of edible oil, 54 samples of spices and 119 samples of other food items.