AMC files complaint against those skipping home quarantine

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat is increasing steadily since December 6 with the state reporting as many as 70 cases Thursday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), meanwhile, announced that since December 7, it has filed 10 complaints with the police under the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020, and the Disaster Management Act against arrivals from ‘at-risk countries’ who were found violating home quarantine rules.

The existing SOP mandates home isolation for seven days for international arrivals from 11 ‘at-risk’ countries, even if they test negative on arrival. They will be tested for Covid-19 again on the seventh day. AMC Sanjivini health teams are deputed to conduct in-person follow-up with such passengers to monitor their health parameters and to ensure adherence to SOP.

However, eight, including four from Chandkheda who went to attend a wedding, were found violating home quarantine Thursday, according to an AMC health official. Another from Vasna, too, was found skipping home quarantine, as were three others in Maninagar. Two other complaints were filed in Maninagar on December 8 and 7. Ahmedabad city reported 13 new cases Thursday, a decline from the 25 cases the city reported a day ago.

Jamnagar reported as many as 10 cases after reporting seven cases on December 8.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, responding to queries from media persons on the sidelines of a press briefing, remarked that “as cases are low at present, the core committee meets once every three to four days and is cognisant of the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat and is taking appropriate actions.”