AMC draft budget revised at Rs 8,807 cr

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Standing Committee Tuesday revised the draft annual budget of the civic body to Rs 8,807 crore — an addition of Rs 696 crore. Municipal Commissioner Lochan Sehra, in his draft budget of Rs 8111 crore for the year 2022-23 tabled on February 2, had proposed an increase of Rs 636 crore from last year’s budget.

Retaining the “no hike in taxes” proposal of municipal commissioner amid the assembly election later this year, Standing Committee chairman Hitesh Barot too announced that there is no change in property tax, conservancy tax and water tax as well as vehicle tax.

“The newly merged areas of Bopal-Ghuma, Chiloda Naroda, Kathwada, Sanathal, Vishalpur, Aslali, Ranasan, Khodiyar and Nana Chiloda will be provided rebate in property tax,” said Barot while presenting the budget Tuesday. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been proposed for development of gamtal of these newly merged areas.

In the new bridges and flyovers added in the Standing Committee’s revised budget, the major ones include Makarba to Corporate Road with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore and an underbridge from Ramdevnagar to Isckon Cross roads at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Under development works, an estimated amount of Rs 6 crore for overhead water tanks and Rs 3 crore for underground water tanks in different areas and a storm water network connecting Gota-Godhavi canal has been proposed. Further, for low lying areas that are inundated with rain water during monsoon, the standing committe has proposed using plastic in roads through advanced technology for which Rs 10 crore has been proposed.

The councillor annual budget, which is revised every year, has been further increased from Rs 17 to Rs 30 lakh, adding a total of Rs 24.96 crore for the 2022-23 annual budget.

Reacting to the revised budget, Leader of Opposition at AMC Shehzad Khan Pathan termed it as a budget which will hardly prove beneficial for residents.

“In last five years several proposed projects are still pending be it development of Kharicut canal or Chandola lake development. For development of Kharicut Canal allocation of crores is merely on papers. During Vijay Rupani government in 2017-18, the state government had allocated Rs 525 crore for its development for which detailed project report to was approved. It is still pending,” Pathan stated.