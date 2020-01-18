AMC draft budget: Deadline for clearing Pirana dumpsite by August 2020

Rs 36.94 crore has been spent on redesigning and redeveloping the CG Road. (File photo) Rs 36.94 crore has been spent on redesigning and redeveloping the CG Road. (File photo)

Announcing the draft Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) budget of Rs 8,907 crore for the financial year 2020-’21, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra has, for the first time, given a deadline for clearing the Pirana dumpsite by 15 August, 2022.

“This is the first time that a deadline is given to clear the Pirana dumping site. This would be done before August 15, 2022,” said the municipal commissioner. The move is part of AMC’s Pirana Dumpsite Remediation project. Last year, AMC’s budget proposal had dedicated an estimated Rs 300 crore for the project, for capping the dumpsite.

The AMC claimed that so far, the removal of 5 lakh MT (metric tonne) from the dumping site has been completed and an estimated 8 acre of land has been reclaimed. In the financial year 2020-’21, another 20 lakh MT of garbage is expected to be cleared.

According to AMC records, 1,000 MT garbage was converted into compost and another 1,000 MT of Construction and Demoli-tion (C&D) waste was processed, as of January 2019.

Plans to replicate ‘Happy Street’ idea in every zone

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s draft budget for the financial year 2020-21 presented on Friday, proposed an expenditure of Rs 30 crore for developing designated food streets along the lines of the revamped Law Garden “Khau Gali”, which is due to open next month as “Happy Street”. The street would be free of vehicular traffic and encourage hygenic street food practices.

While the draft budget estimated an expenditure of Rs 7.75 crore for the ongoing financial year for the completion of Happy Street, another Rs 30 crore was estimated to develop similar food streets in the remaining six zones under AMC.

Rahul Shah, assistant municipal commissioner of west zone who overlooked the Happy Street project, said, “Depending on the length of the stretch, cost shall vary. This is a tentative proposal and will require thorough survey in each zone to find a spot for the project. Every zone shall be asked to submit a proposal of a street where this can be realised, which will then be fine-tuned.”

