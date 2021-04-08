AMC designates 18 private hospitals as Covid facilities

Workers busy in making surgical masks at a production unit in Ahmedabad as the daily cases of Covid-19 infection continues to rise. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has added 18 more private hospitals as designated private Covid-19 hospitals Thursday with an inventory of 1,219 beds.

With this, the total number of designated Covid-19 hospitals under the AMC limits now stands at 134, with a total inventory of 6,325 beds.

However, the AMC quota beds are only available in SMS Multi-specialty Hospital Chandkheda and Gujarat Cancer Society Medical College and Research Centre that were requisitioned by the civic body on Wednesday with 240 and 160 beds respectively for patients referred by the AMC.

Other designated private hospitals can charge for private beds as per the rates prescribed by the AMC.

The 18 private hospitals include Zydus in Thaltej, Sterling in Memnagar, Narayana Hrudayalaya in Rakhial, Parekhs in Satellite, Asian Bariatrics in Bodakdev, Avron Hospitals in Naranpura.

These private hospitals will provide 50 per cent of the total beds for Covid-19 patients while remaining 50 per cent beds can be used by the hospitals as per their own need.

Thus, from over 2,400 total beds in these 18 hospitals, 1219 beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, through an order issued Thursday, has said that no private hospital within the AMC limit — whether designated as Covid-19 hospital or not — is permitted to charge above the ceiling rates fixed by the AMC. The nurses and paramedic staff will continue to discharge their duties at the same hospital as before and no change in their work place is allowed without prior permission of AMC. Also, the staff will be at disposal of the AMC administration of the concerned area for discharging the duty of containment measures, the order said.