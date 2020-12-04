AMC demolishes under-construction ‘illegal’ building of gangster Latif aides

The under-construction residential project at Vejalpur. (Express Photo)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police in a joint operation Thursday demolished an under-construction five-storey residential building in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad belonging to siblings Salim Vora alias Baba Khan.and Nazir Vora – former aides to gangsters Abdul Latif and Abdul Wahab, for constructing without permission.

According to officials, a demolition exercise was conducted in the morning hours of Thursday amid high police security at a residential plot located adjacent to Sonal cinema road in Vejalpur where a five storey plus hollow plinth residential building project named ‘Neha Flats’ was being constructed.

Police said the residential project which is under 30,988 square feet area was sealed on October 15 in a drive by the AMC.

“An under-construction project was undertaken by Baba Khan and Nazir Vora at a 30,988 square feet area land, valued at Rs 7.75 crore, without permission. As per orders by the AMC, a demolition exercise was conducted on Thursday morning in which 90 police personnel including two police inspectors , three sub inspectors, 73 constables and head constables and 11 women police constables were present for security arrangements,” said Premsukh Delu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad city.

According to a statement released by the AMC on Thursday evening, prior notices were sent to the builders on October 1, October 5 and October 12, and on October 15, the building was sealed.

“The building was sealed under sections of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation (GPMC) act. On Thursday, two JCB machines, two dumpers, 10 RCC Breakers, two gas cutters and 30 staff members of AMC were deployed along with a team of the Fire Safety Department for the demolition exercise under the security arrangements by the DCP Zone 7,” read the statement.

According to police, the residential project was registered under Baba Khan and Nazir Vora who were once aides to notorious bootlegger and gangster Abdul Latif and later also worked for Abdul Wahab, who was an assistant of Latif.

The Hindi movie ‘Raees’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, released a few years ago, was purportedly based on the life of Latif and Wahab based in Ahmedabad.

After 2010, a feud occurred between Wahab and Vora after which the former was arrested for allegedly firing at Vora in 2012. Two years later in 2014, Wahab died in Jeddah due to a viral infection.

“Both Nazir and Baba are notorious for their anti-social activities. While Nazir himself has 35-40 FIRs lodged against him till now, Baba was also an accused in the 100 crore ponzi scam by Zahir Rana back in 2012,” said DCP Delu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd