AMC declares 15 pvt hospitals as designated Covid facilities

The prices to be charged from patients will be as per AMC's June 1 order. (Representational)

IN ORDER to cater to an increasing load of Covid-19 patients being reported from districts other than Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has declared another 15 private hospitals as designated Covid hospitals in the city. This will create an additional capacity of 500 beds. At present, the AMC has requisitioned 59 private hospitals and declared them as designated Covid hospitals.

“For the last few days, many patients from districts other than Ahmedabad have been getting treatment under the hospitals’ private bed quota. With cities and rural areas affected by coronavirus leading to a high number of cases, patients are coming to Ahmedabad in large numbers for treatment in Covid hospitals” said Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta in a statement.

“Since there are surplus beds at present in the requisitioned 59 private hospitals, these 15 private hospitals can utilise 100 percent beds for private use. As and when the demand arises, AMC can use its 50 percent reserved quota beds for Covid patients,” the statement further mentioned.

The 15 hospitals declared as designated Covid hospitals will create an additional capacity of 500 beds for patients coming from Ahmedabad city, district and other districts. The prices to be charged from patients will be as per AMC’s June 1 order.

The new hospitals are in areas including Shahibaug, Viratnagar, Vastral, Chandlodiya, Gota, Sola, Naroda, Maninagar, Khokhra, Paldi and Naranpura.

