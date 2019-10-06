AMC corporator Badruddin Shaikh resigns as GPCC spokesperson

Gujarat Congress leader and corporator of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from Behrampura ward, Badruddin Shaikh, on Saturday resigned as spokesperson of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC). He is protesting against the party’s decision not to give a ticket to one of his supporters for the AMC bypolls on October 22.

“They have given a ticket to such a person who was not associated with the party. They have broken the morale of the workers and such decisions harm the party. So, I have resigned as spokesperson of GPCC,” Shaikh told The Indian Express over the phone. Currently, Behrampura ward of the AMC has only three representatives, including Shaikh himself. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting corporator Yusuf Ajmeri passed away.

Shaikh added that five Vice-Presidents and 20 General Secretaries have also resigned. When asked if he spoke to the Congress leadership in Gujarat before taking the decision, Shaikh said, “I spoke to everyone but did not get justice… I had told them to give the ticket to a person who has been associated with the party and served it.”

He said the party has not been able to come to power in Gujarat for the past 25 years and if loyal party-men continue to be ignored, then the party will plummet further in the state. “Look at the situation of the party in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. If this continues, the same situation will be repeated in Gujarat too,” he added.

Behrampura is the only ward in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where bypolls will be held. Similarly, one ward each in the municipal corporations of Vadodara and Junagadh will also go to polls on October 22. On the same day, bypolls for 17 seats in seven municipalities will also be held by the State Election Commission. This includes Kapadvanj, Chotta Udepur, Chaaya, Maliya Miyana, Rajula, Salaya and Khambaliya.

Despite his resignation as spokesperson of GPCC, Badruddin continues to be Congress corporator from Behrampura ward of the AMC and a member of the Congress party. When asked about his future in the party, Shaikh said, “I will be talking to the Congress high command in this regard.”

When asked about Shaikh’s decision, Manish Doshi, another GPCC spokesperson, said, “We will be talking to him and will try to convince him.”

Saturday was the last day of filing nominations for the bypolls to the local bodies. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 9. The results will be declared on October 24.