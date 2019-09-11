AMC constructs furrows for idol immersion

Ahead of Ganesh idol immersion, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has constructed 61 furrows along the banks of the Sabarmati river, in a bid to avoid polluting the Sabarmati. The river had recently been marked for a clean-up drive, which the AMC has targeted to complete by October 2.

In a video message to residents of Ahmedabad, posted on the micro-blogging website Twitter on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “To ensure that the Sabarmati river is not polluted, we have constructed over 61 holy immersion furrows. I request you all to not immerse even one idol in the river, and help us keep the city and environment clean and healthy.”