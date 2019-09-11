Toggle Menu
AMC constructs furrows for idol immersionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/amc-constructs-furrows-for-idol-immersion-5984248/

AMC constructs furrows for idol immersion

The Sabarmati river had recently been marked for a clean-up drive, which the AMC has targeted to complete by October 2.

ahmedabad news, gujarat news, amc, amc news, ganesh visarjan, ganesh chaturthi, ganpati festival
The AMC has constructed 61 furrows along the banks of the Sabarmati river for Ganesh idol immersion. (Representational Image)

Ahead of Ganesh idol immersion, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has constructed 61 furrows along the banks of the Sabarmati river, in a bid to avoid polluting the Sabarmati. The river had recently been marked for a clean-up drive, which the AMC has targeted to complete by October 2.

In a video message to residents of Ahmedabad, posted on the micro-blogging website Twitter on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “To ensure that the Sabarmati river is not polluted, we have constructed over 61 holy immersion furrows. I request you all to not immerse even one idol in the river, and help us keep the city and environment clean and healthy.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android