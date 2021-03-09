AMC conducts night drive to check violation of Covid rules

In the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) conducted a night drive at eateries flouting guidelines on Monday in city’s eight wards.

On Monday, 126 fresh cases were reported from the city and one death that was recorded from the state was from Ahmedabad city.

“We are just checking for enforcement of Covid protocols in selected eight wards where cases are going up,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said.

The areas are Bodakdev, Thaltej, Maninagar, Naranpura, Navrangpura, Jodhpur, Gota and Paldi.

Also, large number of gatherings are reported during late nights flouting Covid guidelines across these wards.

Ruling out imposing a night curfew after 9 pm on eateries, Kumar said, “At present, it is as announced by government earlier— midnight to 6 am.”

The eateries were told to follow Covid guidelines, he said.

With 555 new COVID-19 cases coming to light on Monday, Gujarat’s caseload rose to2,73,941, the state health department said.