Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

AMC approves Rs 359 crore for works related to National Games, other activities

“For the organisation of the National Games, various preparations like fixing accommodations, parking space allocation, road repairs needs to be done. The budget will be allocated in time for that,” said an AMC official.

Various cultural events during Sports Carnival will be held at Sabarmati Riverfront near Vallabh Sadan. (File Photo)

The standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Thursday approved various works and plans with a total estimated budget of Rs 359 crore including works for “proper planning of inaugural programme for the 36th National Games” .

According to an AMC release, various activities to be done by by the publicity department of the AMC and various other departments for proper planning of the inaugural programme of the 36th National Games to be held in Gujarat between September 27 and October 10, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera were approved.

“A Sports Carnival is to be organised in Ahmedabad to give a special ambience to Ahmedabad residents. Works to be undertaken by publicity department and other departments of AMC for Sports Carnival- a precursor to the games- to be organised in the city between September 15 and 18-various cultural activities, food stalls, Games mascot (lion) selfie point, various sports activities and other necessary expenses were approved”, stated the release.

However, the budget amount for these activities was not allocated.

"For the organisation of the National Games, various preparations like fixing accommodations, parking space allocation, road repairs needs to be done. The budget will be allocated in time for that," said an AMC official.

Various cultural events during Sports Carnival will be held at Sabarmati Riverfront near Vallabh Sadan.

Further, among works presented by the Roads and Buildings Committee in various wards of city includes necessary repairs and renovation, maintenance of municipal schools and other buildings, to construct senior citizen park, children’s park and playground, to resurface various roads, to construct/repair footpaths and to lay interlocking paver blocks, a total of Rs 56.87 crore of works were sanctioned.

In addition, works for construction of three-lane railway bridge over Vejalpur to Anandnagar connecting road near Vastrapur station over Ahmedabad Botad Railway Line Level in Ahmedabad’s south-west zone, Torrent Power Makarba to Corporate Road over Ahmedabad Botad Railway Line, construction of four-lane railway bridge on SG highway connecting road and also in north-west zone Ahmedabad Viramgam railway line level crossing near Hebatpur village to Thaltej to Hebatpur village on SP Ring Road-Science City Road, were approved.

“There will be workshops conducted by AMC for Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, and the purchase of three rescue tenders, six ambulance vans and three dead body vans will be made. For this more than Rs 9.33 crore have been sanctioned,” stated the press release.

On the occasion of Navratri, “Mayor Vijayapadya garba competition- 2022” will also be organised at the circle in front of Bhadrakali Mata mandir.

“The budget will be allocated later, depending upon the requirements of the event,” said the official.

